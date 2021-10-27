NMU Fall Job Fair connects students with employers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and alumni of Northern Michigan University met with potential employers Wednesday afternoon. The 54th annual Fall Job Fair was held in the ballroom of the Northern Center Wednesday.

The job fair provides NMU students and alumni with an opportunity to discuss a wide range of career possibilities with employers. These include full and part-time internships and summer jobs.

“The goal really is to make sure students understand what opportunities exist with the different employers and that the employers can identify the students that are going to fit those opportunities and we have very eager students who are very excited to connect.”

86 employers were on hand for the job fair. It was free to attend.

