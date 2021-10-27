Advertisement

New chocolate store open in Dickinson County

The store offers special bean-to-bar chocolate
A variety of treats and pastries are currently available, with the hope of an expanded menu soon
A variety of treats and pastries are currently available, with the hope of an expanded menu soon(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new chocolate store is celebrating its grand opening today in Iron Mountain.

Zachariah Chocolates on Carpenter Avenue opened in August for wholesale, but today was the first day for retail. Owner Zachariah Polasky says the store specializes in bean-to-bar service.

He says it’s also unique because traditional American chocolate needs to be only 10 percent chocolate. His store uses no artificial flavors. Polasky says opening in iron mountain will bring new flavors to the area.

“I chose Iron Mountain because the location, it’s an up and coming city, there’s no bean-to-bar chocolate shops in the U.P. that I know of. I wanted to bring our high quality of chocolate to the U.P., where they are just used to American chocolate,” said Zachariah Polasky, Zachariah Chocolates Owner.

Currently, the goal is to expand, and offer a larger selection of pastry and coffee options. The retail store in iron mountain will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. CT until 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Engineered Machined Products (EMP) sign outside Escanaba location with Concentric AB logo above.
Engineered Machined Products in Escanaba to be acquired by Swedish company
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.

Latest News

UPAWS Memorial Garden
UPAWS recognizes deceased pets with memorial garden
Bat Week is Oct. 24-31 this year.
Michigan DNR acknowledges ‘Bat Week’ during last week of October
WLUC File Photo
OSF St. Francis reminds women to schedule a mammogram
The owner says he hopes for an increase in merchandise sale featuring the logo
Glazed and Confused named best cannabis dispensary in the country based on logos