New chocolate store open in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new chocolate store is celebrating its grand opening today in Iron Mountain.

Zachariah Chocolates on Carpenter Avenue opened in August for wholesale, but today was the first day for retail. Owner Zachariah Polasky says the store specializes in bean-to-bar service.

He says it’s also unique because traditional American chocolate needs to be only 10 percent chocolate. His store uses no artificial flavors. Polasky says opening in iron mountain will bring new flavors to the area.

“I chose Iron Mountain because the location, it’s an up and coming city, there’s no bean-to-bar chocolate shops in the U.P. that I know of. I wanted to bring our high quality of chocolate to the U.P., where they are just used to American chocolate,” said Zachariah Polasky, Zachariah Chocolates Owner.

Currently, the goal is to expand, and offer a larger selection of pastry and coffee options. The retail store in iron mountain will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. CT until 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.