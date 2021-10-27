Miners Castle area closed Thursday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Castle area, including the parking lot and main deck, will be closed for excavation work Thursday morning.

The National Park Service announced the closure in a press release Wednesday morning.

The NPS says work began two weeks ago on replacing the septic system that failed in 2018. On Thursday, the area directly in front of the main deck and restrooms will be excavated. Heavy equipment will be removing the old tanks, and trucks will be hauling fill into the area.

The road to the Miners Castle parking lot will be blocked. The NPS asks that visitors please refrain from walking beyond the barrier. The parking lot and area should reopen by 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Nearby Miners Beach is an alternative option for viewing the cliffs and Lake Superior.

If visiting Miners Castle within the next few weeks, please use caution around work zones and stay alert for workers and heavy equipment, the NPS says.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.