Michigan DNR acknowledges ‘Bat Week’ during last week of October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bat Week always falls during the last week of October, as Halloween brings a large awareness to the little animals.

The Michigan DNR looks to provide educational resources and programs about bats during this week.

Year round, the DNR works to preserve bats and their habitats by creating gated communities, using surveys to locate diseases, and running tests to decrease any diseases found.

John DePue, a Bat Biologist, says White Nose Syndrome has decreased bat populations around the U.P. by over 87%. He says most bat populations thrive in the cold, dark atmosphere of abandoned mines.

DePue points out that bats have many benefits to the communities where they live.

“So there’s been some research to show that they can benefit agriculture by providing $3.7 Billion in agricultural services, so, pest control services,” says DePue. “They’re eating a lot of moths, flies, and larvae that could have damaging impacts to agriculture.”

DePue says people can help bats by installing bat houses or calling a professional if a bat is found in their home.

