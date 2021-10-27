Iron Mountain Fire Department investigating overnight apartment building fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain apartment building is damaged after a late night fire.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, the fire started at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday night at 408 Fifth St. in Iron Mountain. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a two and a half story building with two apartments.

The firefighters searched for victims and then started to put water on the building. The building was determined to have been vacant for a few months.

No injuries were reported and the fire was under control around 10:07 p.m. The estimated damage is unavailable at this time, but the fire is believed to have started on the first floor. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

10 firefighters were on scene, with a utility pickup truck and a brush truck. The Iron Mountain Police Department, Iron Mountain Department of Public Works, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies, DTE and the Michigan State Police all assisted.

