Innovate Marquette SmartZone Hires David Kronberg as its Director of Entrepreneurial Services & Outreach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone announced today that David Kronberg, an accomplished entrepreneur, product and space designer, and community advocate, has been appointed as its new Director of Entrepreneurial Services and Outreach.

Kronberg is a Northern Michigan University alumnus (’91 Bachelors of Fine Arts and ‘94 Master of Arts) who recently relocated from Cheboygan. His start brings a new role to Innovate Marquette’s leadership team where he will also direct the Invent@NMU program and work in parallel with other organization partners.

In this new role, Kronberg plans to focus on building both resources and relationships with local entrepreneurs and tech startups to foster a robust, supportive business and start up ecosystem here in Marquette.

“Being part of Innovate Marquette SmartZone brings all of my career strengths and experiences together focused on a noble purpose - cultivating a healthy economic ecosystem in Marquette and the greater U.P.” Said Kronberg, “We left Marquette in 2000 to pursue my career and I feel like the luckiest entrepreneur anywhere to be able continue it here, doing what I love - building business with talented and passionate people in the most beautiful place on earth.”

In addition to Kronberg’s role at Innovate Marquette as he also serves on the board of directors for the Fresh Coast Film Festival, the board of directors for the MATI Arts, Theater, and Innovation Company, as well as a commissioner for the Cheboygan City Planning Commission.

Kronberg was offered the position after an extensive search, with the assistance of Stang Decision Systems, to find the ideal candidate for Innovate Marquette’s first Director of Entrepreneurial Services and Outreach. “Kronberg brings passion, dedication, and industry knowledge to the table for both our organization and the greater Marquette community,” said Joe Thiel, CEO of Innovate Marquette, “we believe in both building and bringing existing businesses into the 21st century, and to do that you need a team with creative vision and a sense of purpose, we’ve built that over the last year and Dave is the perfect addition.”

Through his academic experience in art, design and education Kronberg launched his career as a museum designer and creative technical consultant producing immersive story-telling environments as principle partner in Van Abel and Kronberg Design LLC. At the same time, he had a rewarding career building business in advanced and heavy manufacturing and several start-up ventures. You can read more about Kronberg and his experience in Innovate Marquette’s featured article about him here.

Those interested in learning more about Innovate Marquette SmartZone or its services are encouraged to email info@innovatemarquette.org to set up a video call until in-person gatherings resume. A full list of online events and resources is available at https://www.innovatemarquette.org/news-events.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.