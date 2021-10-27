Advertisement

Higher Love Cannabis Co. opens in Houghton

Higher Love Cannabis Co. features a deli-style counter where you can see large jars of flower products.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love Cannabis Co. opened a storefront in Houghton on Monday.

It’s located off US-41, just outside of town towards Chassell.

Higher Love President Joni Moore says the dispensary farms its flower in the Upper Peninsula, and that everything is grown in organic soil.

So, customers can rest assured their cannabis is clean.

“We focus on customer service, and health and wellness aspects in our stores,” said Moore. “We also offer deli-style, where we have large jars filled with beautiful cannabis flower.”

The store is open 11-8 on Sundays, 9-8 on Monday through Wednesday and 9-9 from Thursday through Saturday.

For more information about Higher Love, visit its website.

