Higher Love Cannabis Co. opens in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love Cannabis Co. opened a storefront in Houghton on Monday.

It’s located off US-41, just outside of town towards Chassell.

Higher Love President Joni Moore says the dispensary farms its flower in the Upper Peninsula, and that everything is grown in organic soil.

So, customers can rest assured their cannabis is clean.

“We focus on customer service, and health and wellness aspects in our stores,” said Moore. “We also offer deli-style, where we have large jars filled with beautiful cannabis flower.”

The store is open 11-8 on Sundays, 9-8 on Monday through Wednesday and 9-9 from Thursday through Saturday.

For more information about Higher Love, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.