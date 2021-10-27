Advertisement

Glazed and Confused named best cannabis dispensary in the country based on logos

The award was given by Cannabis and Tech Today magazine
The owner says he hopes for an increase in merchandise sale featuring the logo
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County cannabis dispensary was named the 2021 Best Dispensary in the country, solely based on the logo.

A logo is like a first impression, and the Glazed and Confused logo is now nationally recognized. Just like any good idea, it started on a napkin.

“I sat and drew a little logo on a napkin, and my wife rendered it up again a little bit better for my friend. We sent it off to my friend who owns a sign shop. He made a computer drawing of it and we shot some things back and forth, and that’s how we came up with that,” said Dan Rosek, Glazed and Confused Owner.

The name originated from a friend’s kid noticing a fryer in the former gift shop and associating it with donuts. Although they don’t sell donuts now, Rosek hopes to eventually sell them from a food truck.

Rosek and his wife traveled to Las Vegas last week to accept the award after Cannabis and Tech Today Magazine chose their logo from a nation-wide search.

“We’re just a Mom-and-Pop shop, and to go from a Mom-and-Pop shop to being recognized by a magazine less than a year of being open is pretty phenomenal,” Rosek said.

Rosek wanted to open the store last year, but the pandemic brough financial hardship. He had to sell his personal belongings to stay afloat.

“We were about a week away from shutting down and I got a call from my uncle,” Rosek said. “In 1998, my aunt had been killed Nairobi, Kenya bombings. The Saudi government was paying their restitutions for that and the payment finally came through and he said that here’s the money for funding. Because of that, that’s what got us open.”

With the help of his wife, Rosek wants Glazed and Confused to become a gateway to the U.P.

“We like to think of ourselves as a destination. We’re your first place you stop when you come to the U.P. and when you get here then you can go on your travels and really enjoy the U.P.,” said Jackie Rosek, Glazed and Confused General Manager.

Glazed and Confused is the first stop heading west on US-2 after entering Michigan.

