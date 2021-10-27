Chance of showers Thursday, but not enough to dampen the warm autumn stretch
Areas of drizzle Thursday with few to scattered rain showers mainly over the Western U.P., with southeast breezes and above seasonal temperatures.
The jet stream ridges well north of Upper Michigan, leading to a stretch run of warm autumn temperatures in the U.P. throughout the week. A diffuse rain band running from south to north makes it’s way to the region, with the best chances for showers mainly over the western half of the Upper Peninsula. Overall a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with areas of drizzle.
Rain showers diminish Friday as brief high pressure builds over the region.
The high pressure gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. this weekend. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and widely scattered showers mainly over the Western U.P.; warm and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times
>Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers then diminishing in the afternoon; warm
>Highs: 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 50s
Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers especially along the NW wind belts; cooling down with breezy northwest winds
>Highs: 50
Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; cool
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cool
>Highs: 40
