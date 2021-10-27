Chance of showers Thursday, but not enough to dampen the warm autumn stretch

The jet stream ridges well north of Upper Michigan, leading to a stretch run of warm autumn temperatures in the U.P. throughout the week. A diffuse rain band running from south to north makes it’s way to the region, with the best chances for showers mainly over the western half of the Upper Peninsula. Overall a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with areas of drizzle.

Rain showers diminish Friday as brief high pressure builds over the region.

The high pressure gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. this weekend. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and widely scattered showers mainly over the Western U.P.; warm and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers then diminishing in the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers especially along the NW wind belts; cooling down with breezy northwest winds

>Highs: 50

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cool

>Highs: 40

