Advertisement

Chance of showers Thursday, but not enough to dampen the warm autumn stretch

Areas of drizzle Thursday with few to scattered rain showers mainly over the Western U.P., with southeast breezes and above seasonal temperatures.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The jet stream ridges well north of Upper Michigan, leading to a stretch run of warm autumn temperatures in the U.P. throughout the week. A diffuse rain band running from south to north makes it’s way to the region, with the best chances for showers mainly over the western half of the Upper Peninsula. Overall a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with areas of drizzle.

Rain showers diminish Friday as brief high pressure builds over the region.

The high pressure gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. this weekend. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and widely scattered showers mainly over the Western U.P.; warm and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers then diminishing in the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers especially along the NW wind belts; cooling down with breezy northwest winds

>Highs: 50

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cool

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Engineered Machined Products (EMP) sign outside Escanaba location with Concentric AB logo above.
Engineered Machined Products in Escanaba to be acquired by Swedish company
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.

Latest News

warm
A warmer pattern sets up today
Wednesday a.m. temps as low as the 20s then warming up to above-seasonal highs in the 50s --...
Shivering start to Wednesday but then warming up to comfortable temperatures
nice
A warm up is on the way
The cool trend continues in the U.P. Tuesday, but the lingering drizzle and clouds diminish...
Chilly, cloudy and drizzly in some areas of the U.P. Tuesday morning, then skies gradually clear