Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Engineered Machined Products (EMP) sign outside Escanaba location with Concentric AB logo above.
Engineered Machined Products in Escanaba to be acquired by Swedish company
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.

Latest News

After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Democrats unveil billionaires’ tax as Biden plan takes shape
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
IMFD
Iron Mountain Fire Department investigating overnight apartment building fire
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return