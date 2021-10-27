Advertisement

Bowman resigns, Blackhawks fined for sexual allegation probe

Independent review announced
FILE- In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general...
FILE- In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago. Bowman resigned Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)(Amr Alfiky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - An independent review has found that the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Stan Bowman resigned as the Blackhawks’ general manager and president of hockey operations in the wake of the report by a law firm hired by the team. The NHL fined the team $2 million for ``the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.’’ The former Blackhawks video coach (Hancock native Brad Aldrich) was alleged to have sexually assaulted two players, with the front office knowing and doing nothing. Bowman also stepped down from his position as GM of the U.S. men’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics.

