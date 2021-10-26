A warm up is on the way

Set aside from an isolated shower early this morning, we’ll have dry conditions through Wednesday. On Thursday into Friday a front approaches with widely scattered showers in the western counties. Otherwise, an upper-level ridge will allow a warming trend to unfold for the rest of the week!

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-40s north, upper 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers mainly in the west

>Highs: Low 50s

Friday: A few showers early in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing with light rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: More seasonal with a chance of mixed precip early on

>Highs: Mid 40s

