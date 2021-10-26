Advertisement

The UPside - October 25, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are those who recently volunteered time and money to help a veteran in need, including a crew from Rainy Creek Construction.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are those who recently volunteered time and money to help a veteran in need, including a crew from Rainy Creek Construction.

Rainy Creek Construction was contacted about an 85-year-old veteran’s garage roof that needed to be replaced in Negaunee. The problem was, the veteran and his family weren’t able to raise enough money to cover the project.

Watch the video above to learn how Rainy Creek stepped up to help. You can also read a previous story here.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

