U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting on Tuesday, all roadside parks operated by MDOT in Upper Michigan are now closed for the season.

That includes 32 roadside parks with MDOT in the U.P.

The parks usually reopen around late April.

In addition, the southbound 1-75 rest stop just north of St. Ignace will be closed for the season on December 1st.

This is due to reduced use and safety concerns.

