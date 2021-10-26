Advertisement

U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

MDOT logo and a road.
MDOT logo and a road.(WLUC/MDOT)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting on Tuesday, all roadside parks operated by MDOT in Upper Michigan are now closed for the season.

That includes 32 roadside parks with MDOT in the U.P.

The parks usually reopen around late April.

In addition, the southbound 1-75 rest stop just north of St. Ignace will be closed for the season on December 1st.

This is due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For more information on construction projects around the U.P, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Musician and Singer Songwriter
Adam Carpenter performs newest single U.P. Life
People gather for a vigil in Hart, Mich., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, to pray for the return of...
Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Sign outside of Getz's Department Store
Getz’s Department Store struggles amidst global supply chain crisis
Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season
Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season
Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer
Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer