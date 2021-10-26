Silver Creek Church handing out Clorox Disinfectant Wednesday

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township is distributing cleaning products Wednesday. They’re working with a non-profit group called Convoy of Hope to give out bottles of Clorox Pro disinfectant.

A truck for the distribution will be at the church Wednesday morning. The Lead Pastor at the church, Kevin Taylor, says they’re not looking to keep any of the disinfectant and giving back is part of their mission.

“By being a conduit through which these resources can travel it blesses people and ultimately then that becomes the blessing that we receive in that process and so it’s important to us to follow that biblical instruction,” Taylor said.

The distribution will begin around 10 a.m. and go until the products are all handed out.

