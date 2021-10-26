Advertisement

Silver Creek Church handing out Clorox Disinfectant Wednesday

Silver Creek Church, where the annual Easter Egg Hunt is held
Silver Creek Church, where the annual Easter Egg Hunt is held(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township is distributing cleaning products Wednesday. They’re working with a non-profit group called Convoy of Hope to give out bottles of Clorox Pro disinfectant.

A truck for the distribution will be at the church Wednesday morning. The Lead Pastor at the church, Kevin Taylor, says they’re not looking to keep any of the disinfectant and giving back is part of their mission.

“By being a conduit through which these resources can travel it blesses people and ultimately then that becomes the blessing that we receive in that process and so it’s important to us to follow that biblical instruction,” Taylor said.

The distribution will begin around 10 a.m. and go until the products are all handed out.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The trash was dumped along a ORV trail in Iron River
Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest
Ryan Thompson created the bus after his post-grad plans at Disney didn't work out in Florida....
MTU alumnus converts bus into sustainable home

Latest News

N.M.U. faculty have not been under contract since June 30th, 2021
Northern Michigan University students march in support of faculty
Food pantries face shortages, await deliveries
Food pantries face shortages, await deliveries
Grocery store looking to improve infrastructure, as well as get approval to make and sell hard...
More changes coming to Lakeshore Depot in Marquette
Gladstone approves purchase resolution for North Shore Project
Gladstone approves purchase resolution for North Shore Project