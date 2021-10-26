Advertisement

Railroad crossing upgrade starts in Negaunee Township

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Road construction starts on Tuesday on County Road 492 in Negaunee Township.

The railroad crossing, just east of the M-35 intersection is being upgraded.

Starting on Tuesday, traffic will be reduced to one lane as the work begins.

The project is expected to take about four days to complete.

The Marquette County Road Commission is advising drivers to find an alternate route while the work is being done.

