Queen City Running Company prepares for 6th annual Trick or Trot this weekend

Runners will race down the bike path along Lakeshore Boulevard, starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though Fall is officially here, it’s not time to pack up your running shoes just yet.

Queen City Running Company in Marquette is gearing up for its 6th annual “Trick or Trot 5K” this weekend.

Runners will race down the bike path along Lakeshore Boulevard, starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. A kid’s Monster Mile will follow that, starting at 11:45 a.m.

The owner of Queen City, Kevin Thomsen, says runners are encouraged to participate the costume contest.

“We highly encourage costumes, you can still be fast, you can still run,” says Thomsen. “It’s a lot of fun just to see a couple hundred people in costumes just giving it their all. We’ll see a lot of great family costumes, couple costumes, a just creative costumes that we love to give away prizes for.”

An after-party is planned at the Ore Dock, starting at noon.

Registration is $30, and a portion of the money will go to a local charity. To register for the run, you can visit the shop or its Facebook page.

