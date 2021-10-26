Pets, families pose for Halloween portraits at Delta Animal Shelter party

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their families posed for some cute Halloween portraits at a Delta Animal Shelter party over the weekend. The shelter’s first-ever “Howl-o-Ween ‘Paw’ty” looked like a big success.

Dogs and puppies, and even a cat and rabbit, put on their best costumes for the event. Costume winners were chosen in several categories. Winners are listed below.

Best couple costume winners went to a few bees and their beekeeper.

The most creative costumes went to a longtime Disney favorite, Beauty and the Beast.

The funniest costume delivered was a UPS driver cat.

Best overall costume winner went to a couple of cute pups.

Check out more of the photos below.

