New Attitudes’ Halloween Dance Drive Thru event returning

By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A drive thru Halloween-themed dance event is making its return.

Later this week, performance teams from the New Attitudes Dance Studio in Marquette will participate in the 2nd annual Halloween Drive Thru.

The performers will be wearing costumes and music will be provided by Evening Star DJ. The kids who participate or drive by will receive candy bags courtesy of Child & Family Services of the Upper Peninsula

The dance studio’s owner, Janna Benedict, says the reception from last year’s event was positive, which is part of the reason why it is coming back.

“We’re hoping, during these hard times, to kind of inspire the kids to know that things can keep going,” said Benedict. “You just have to be a little more creative in the ways that you’re thinking about them.”

The free event will be Friday, October 29th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Marquette Hope Church. Cars can slowly drive from the Ridge Street side of the parking lot to the Front Street end.

