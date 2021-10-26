MSU Extension has information, resources for cities looking into renewable energy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Neumann, a Senior Extension Educator, with the Michigan State University Extension says the group has delivered education on renewable energy siting and regulation since 2008 - on both wind and solar energy systems.

MSU Extension also has a new planning and zoning guide to guide that will help Michigan communities become solar-ready. Click here to read the guide.

