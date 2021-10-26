Advertisement

MSU Extension has information, resources for cities looking into renewable energy

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Neumann, a Senior Extension Educator, with the Michigan State University Extension says the group has delivered education on renewable energy siting and regulation since 2008 - on both wind and solar energy systems.

MSU Extension also has a new planning and zoning guide to guide that will help Michigan communities become solar-ready. Click here to read the guide.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Musician and Singer Songwriter
Adam Carpenter performs newest single U.P. Life
The trash was dumped along a ORV trail in Iron River
Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest
People gather for a vigil in Hart, Mich., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, to pray for the return of...
Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Latest News

The railroad crossing, just east of the m-35 intersection is being upgraded.
Railroad crossing upgrade starts in Negaunee Township
MDOT logo and a road.
U.P. roadside parks set to close for season
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Sign outside of Getz's Department Store
Getz’s Department Store struggles amidst global supply chain crisis