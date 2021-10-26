More changes coming to Lakeshore Depot in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since opening in July 2020, Lakeshore Depot has been working to improve the local food economy and best serve its customers. Among those improvements is a recent change in the store’s hours from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

“We find that most days, we have a couple people before we would open or after we close,” said Owner Michael Hainstock. “It kind of seemed like there was always people struggling to get here during the hours we were open.”

Now, more changes are on the way. In February, the store received a Rural Development Grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture, which Hainstock says will favor his business and its partners.

“The purpose of that grant is to set us up with the equipment and infrastructure we need to operate efficiently, carry more products and work with more producers,” he explained.

Another change to the store involves its apple cider. Right now, the plan is to make and sell some fresh and unpasteurized cider starting early next month. And, they are looking to get approval to make and sell hard cider and make changes to the infrastructure.

“We’re also in the process of applying for a taproom license so that we can make hard cider, meads, and things like that,” Hainstock said, “as well as have a tasting room in the store where people can try things and take them home with them.”

The taproom will contribute to the community gathering space that the store has planned on adding since TV6 last caught up with Lakeshore Depot. And, selling cider would further support local businesses by sourcing from farms and orchards in the region.

“We would kind of work on a flagship product for each of those,” said Hainstock, “and also use those products as a way to help promote and market these farms and producers because most of them produce a lot of other goods also.”

Alterations will be happening over the winter, with a goal to be finished by the next growing season.

