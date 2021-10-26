Marquette winter parking ban begins soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police are reminding the public that the annual winter parking ban is beginning soon. November 1 the parking ban goes into effect.

This means no cars are allowed to be parked on any of the city streets between 1:00 and 6:00 a-m. Marquette Police encourage property owners to make arrangements for off-street parking during the ban. The ban allows the department of public works to clear the roads in case of snow.

“Normally we get a tremendous amount of snow and with vehicles parked on the roadway it makes it very difficult for our department of public works to maintain them, therefore the ban is put in place so that our department of public works can get out and remove the snow,” said Captain Mike Laurila from the MPD.

People who are in violation of the ban will receive a fine of $75, as well as the risk of having their vehicle towed. The winter parking ban will be in effect until April 1 next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.