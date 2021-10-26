Marquette, North Central are first in final UPSSA Football Polls
ELEVEN PLAYER
- Marquette (3) 7-2 23
- Westwood (2) 8-1 20
- Kingsford 6-3 12
- Negaunee 7-2 9
- Calumet 7-2 7
- HM Menominee 5-4 4
EIGHT PLAYER
- North Central (5) 9-0 25
- LL-Hubbell 7-2 15
- Pickford 7-2 14
- Forest Park 7-2 6
- 4. Munising 7-2 6
- HM Rudyard 7-2 5
- HM Newberry 7-2 4
Key Games of the Week - All of them. It’s the playoffs!
