Marquette, North Central are first in final UPSSA Football Polls

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER

  • Marquette     (3)   7-2   23
  • Westwood     (2)   8-1   20
  • Kingsford              6-3   12
  • Negaunee             7-2     9
  • Calumet                7-2     7
  • HM  Menominee  5-4     4

EIGHT PLAYER

  • North Central  (5) 9-0   25
  • LL-Hubbell             7-2    15
  • Pickford                  7-2   14
  • Forest Park             7-2    6
  • 4.  Munising            7-2    6
  • HM  Rudyard           7-2   5
  • HM  Newberry       7-2    4

Key Games of the Week - All of them. It’s the playoffs!

