Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics

Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.(WLUC/MCHD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department will be offering Moderna booster clinics soon.

On Oct. 21, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose in certain populations for those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine as their COVID-19 primary series.

Boosters are recommended 6 months after completing the Moderna series and 2 months after the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for:

  • Individuals aged 65 years and older
  • Individuals aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions
  • Individuals aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
  • Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

Marquette County Health Department will be holding community clinics offering the Moderna vaccine at Northern Michigan University in the Northern Center ballrooms on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Appointments can be made online by following the scheduling link posted at mqthealth.org. For questions or help scheduling please call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts. Please bring your vaccination card with you to your appointment.

Unlike last winter, the vaccine is widely available in the community and there are alternative locations who can provide boosters as well. This includes area pharmacies and provider offices who have enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Provider program.

Information about these community sites can be found on our website mqthealth.org.

