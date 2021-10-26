Advertisement

Marquette City Fire Department provides free smoke detectors for residents

The firefighters will deliver it to your house and install it for you.
Marquette City Fire Department provides free smoke detectors
Marquette City Fire Department provides free smoke detectors(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department is providing Marquette residents with free smoke detectors.

To get one, you can call the fire department any day of the week to set up a delivery time.

The firefighters will deliver it to your house and install it for you. The whole process is expected to take around 15 minutes.

Though this is a year-round service, the department is especially encouraging its use during October, which is Fire Prevention Month.

One firefighter, Brandon Cory, says smoke detectors batteries should be checked at least once a month.

“The ones that we [are providing] through the state are actually 10 years, so they should be good for 10 years, but you should still test those because they still could go bad,” says Cory. “We’re just trying to get more and more out there, and more availability for people that are in our city and the whole state of Michigan.”

Cory says hearing impaired detectors are available through Marquette Township.

According to the Fire Department, there should be a smoke detector on every floor and in every room of your house.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
The trash was dumped along a ORV trail in Iron River
Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest
Ryan Thompson created the bus after his post-grad plans at Disney didn't work out in Florida....
MTU alumnus converts bus into sustainable home

Latest News

Trick or Trot 5K is set for this weekend, on Oct. 30
Queen City Running Company prepares for 6th annual Trick or Trot this weekend
Some of the costumes for Delta Animal Shelter's first-ever "Howl-o-ween 'Paw'ty" on Oct. 23,...
Pets, families pose for Halloween portraits at Delta Animal Shelter party
Engineered Machined Products (EMP) sign outside Escanaba location with Concentric AB logo above.
Engineered Machined Products in Escanaba to be acquired by Swedish company
Rainy Creek Construction trailer at a job site.
The UPside - October 25, 2021