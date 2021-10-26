Marquette City Fire Department provides free smoke detectors for residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department is providing Marquette residents with free smoke detectors.

To get one, you can call the fire department any day of the week to set up a delivery time.

The firefighters will deliver it to your house and install it for you. The whole process is expected to take around 15 minutes.

Though this is a year-round service, the department is especially encouraging its use during October, which is Fire Prevention Month.

One firefighter, Brandon Cory, says smoke detectors batteries should be checked at least once a month.

“The ones that we [are providing] through the state are actually 10 years, so they should be good for 10 years, but you should still test those because they still could go bad,” says Cory. “We’re just trying to get more and more out there, and more availability for people that are in our city and the whole state of Michigan.”

Cory says hearing impaired detectors are available through Marquette Township.

According to the Fire Department, there should be a smoke detector on every floor and in every room of your house.

