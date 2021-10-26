Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a temporary marijuana events policy during their regular meeting Monday night. The commission unanimously approved the move that designates three locations in the city that could host a marijuana event.

Lakeview Arena, the Presque Isle Pavilion and Tourist Park. But there are some rules, there is no smoking or vaping allowed indoors at the Presque Isle Pavilion or Lakeview Arena and at Tourist Park marijuana events could only happen in May or October, the slowest months at the park. The Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs, says they can review this policy.

“This is uncharted territory so we have a very solid yet conservative policy and the commission tonight approved to revisit this policy in just over a year so in November 2022, in order for us to feel out what does happen and learn from events and be able to modify this,” Kovacs said.

The policy also states someone looking to hold an event at Tourist Park would have to rent out every campground in the park and pay a $500 per day fee. You can read the policy here.

The commission also approved a contract with M-DOT for resurfacing and utility work on Front Street/US-41 from the roundabout to Furnace Street.

