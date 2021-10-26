Marquette BLP Shiras Plant demolition update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power Tuesday afternoon getting an update on the demolition of the Shiras Plant. So far the demo is on time and under budget.

Boilers have been removed as well as most of the structure that housed some of the last offices in the building. The BLP was also able to sell some of the parts and components of the plant. The BLP Executive Director, Tom Carpenter, says this is symbolic of the transition to the Marquette Energy Center.

The MEC is running as designed, as planned, it’s efficient, it’s fast, it’s reliable so it’s doing really well for us, the Shiras Steam Plant had done a very good job for the last 50 years and we were happy to have it, it was a great machine and we’re just moving forward,” said Carpenter.

Demolition is set to be completed in December. The board also recognized outgoing member Jerry Irby for his years of service with the BLP and the City Commission.

