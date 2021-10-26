Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan holds 3rd annual fundraiser at Barrel and Beam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan hosted its 3rd annual fundraiser at Barrel and Beam Tuesday night.

The Literacy Fund raises money to provide grants for literacy-related projects in the Marquette area. The group has recently supported the Maritime Museum and the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Tuesday’s fundraiser ticket included a beverage, appetizers, and a 20-basket raffle.

The money raised from the fundraiser will support a large ongoing project in Marquette.

“One of the things we want to do is to continue to support, in part, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library here in Marquette,” says the Literacy Legacy Fund President Nancy Wiseman-Seminoff. “That’s going to take ultimately about $15,000 a year. So, we’re on our way to fulfilling that commitment.”

If you missed the fundraiser, you can still donate online on the Literacy Legacy Fund website.

Wiseman-Seminoff expresses appreciation for the Literacy Funds’ donors, including Flagstar Bank, Range Bank, and UPHP.

