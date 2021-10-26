Gladstone approves purchase resolution for North Shore Project

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Gladstone, 28 acres on the north shore currently sits undeveloped. But the Gladstone City Commission is working to change that.

The City Commission voted in September to buy the land at $775,000 and has already paid a $25,000 down payment. Monday night, the commission approved a purchase resolution allowing the city to take out a loan to purchase the property.

“We can’t just go out and borrow money without creating a resolution first. It’s a little bit different than going out and buying a house because we’re a municipality,” said Joe Thompson, Mayor of the City of Gladstone.

Josh King, president of K and M Industrial says he had an opportunity to purchase the land for $400,000. King says he’s in favor of developing Gladstone, but not at the hands of taxpayers.

“I do want to purchase the land for a different price on a cash sale. Nothing that would affect the citizens,” said King.

Gladstone’s current master plan includes a hotel and a boat launch closer to Gladstone Public Safety but most of the property will be housing.

King says if he bought the property, he would sell to local vendors and include more industrial, commercial and retail space.

“In order for the City of Gladstone to grow, you need jobs, good-paying jobs, and you need something for people to do,” said King.

For now, the city doesn’t have a developer and King says his concern is that the city will not turn to local labor. If this project does continue, the city will own 34 acres on Gladstone’s north shore.

