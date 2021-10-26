Food pantries face shortages, await deliveries

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - 31 Backpacks, a Copper Country food pantry, prepares earlier than ever for its Christmas break send-home packs.

Normally, Feeding America transports a steady supply to food banks across the country.

However, pandemic-caused supply disruptions are still making those dropoffs difficult.

This affects quantities of food items like Pop-Tarts with long shelf lives.

31 Backpacks says it’s trying to be proactive and is seeking other sources to make up for the delays.

“We had to look at things a little bit differently,” said 31 Backpacks Vice President Melissa Maki. “And start planning more in advance. When we go to the food bank if they have something that we think we’re going to be using in the future, we’ll take it because we don’t know if it’s going to be there the next time we go to look at what they have on hand.”

The non-profit says even though there are shortages it’ll still be able to provide kids with free meals over the Christmas break.

To find out more, to volunteer or to make a monetary donation to 31 Backpacks, head to its Facebook.

