Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools

Escanaba Area High School sign.
Escanaba Area High School sign.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 31-year-old Zane Anthony Bukowski, of Escanaba, has been charged for making a threat against Escanaba Area Schools on October 22, 2021.

Officers from Escanaba Public Safety responded to reports of a threat at Escanaba High School.

While investigating at the school, a report came from Delta County Central Dispatch that Bukowski had called 911 and made a similar threat.

Bukowski admitted to making the threats and was placed under arrest.

On Monday, Bukowski was arraigned on one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Bukowski’s next court hearing is a Probable Cause Conference on November 4, 2021, and a Preliminary Examination on December 2, 2021.

Bukowski remains lodged in the Delta County Jail with a bond set at $200,000 cash or surety.

Bukowski is ordered not to have any contact with the Escanaba Public Schools, or be within 1000 feet of any school property, as well as not to possess any firearms or weapons.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted in their investigation by Delta County Central Dispatch.

