Dickinson County Library hosts book sale

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Books, CD’s, records and more are on sale at the Dickinson County Library. The clearance sale has something for everyone.

“The community has been great. We see people coming in day after day. People are taking boxes of books out, which we love to see,” said Nikki Young, Dickinson County Library Public Relations Specialist.

Depending on the item, it can cost you as little as a dime to walk away with something new. The sale benefits the friends of the library, which supports the Dickinson County Library.

“They plant flowers in our courtyard, they help us fund library programming, so all the money you spend here comes back to the library,” Younk said.

Volunteers through the Friends of the Library have been trying to keep the shelves stocked with books every day.

“Volunteers with our Friends of the Library group, who are continually replacing items because we don’t have enough space on the floor to have everything right now,” Younk said.

Younk says because of that, every day features something new.

“If you come back each day, there’s a good chance you might find something that you didn’t see the day before,” Younk said.

This is the first book sale in two years because of the pandemic. Younk says this is the biggest one she has seen, because of the gap between sales.

“We have a lot of books because a lot of community members donate books, and then we also have a lot of discarded library books,” Younk said.

The book sale continues at the at the main branch until November 4.

