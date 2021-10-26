Advertisement

DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida

By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida’s governor wants to recruit more law enforcement by using a $5,000 cash incentive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will award a $5,000 bonus to any law enforcement official who relocates to Florida. The Republican says the move is an effort to address the needs of police and sheriff’s departments in the state.

The offer comes as several large cities, including New York City, Seattle and Chicago, are requiring city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, DeSantis, who is against vaccine mandates, denies this is about any such requirement.

“Has nothing to do with that. They’ve been mistreated for a long time. I don’t think police officers should be fired over shots. I don’t think that that’s correct,” DeSantis said.

Instead, the governor says low morale among law enforcement is at the heart of the proposed legislation.

“If… you’re not getting the support you need and you’re qualified, you come down here. You’re going to get a bonus because we’ve got your back. And it’s a way to say, ‘Thank you,’” he said.

DeSantis announced last week that he was planning to call the state legislature back to fight the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s proposed new vaccine rule for large employers, an emergency standard announced by President Joe Biden last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Musician and Singer Songwriter
Adam Carpenter performs newest single U.P. Life
People gather for a vigil in Hart, Mich., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, to pray for the return of...
Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire

Latest News

While taking care of her mom, Terry Wulf, during her battle with breast cancer, Amanda Nelson...
Mother, daughter survive battles with breast cancer together
MDOT logo and a road.
U.P. roadside parks set to close for season
While taking care of her mom during her battle with breast cancer, a woman in Nebraska received...
Diagnosed 8 months apart, mother and daughter battle breast cancer at same time
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Neighbors fed boys living alone with dead sibling in Texas apartment