Chilly, cloudy and drizzly in some areas of the U.P. Tuesday morning, then skies gradually clear

High pressure west of James Bay drives a cold northeasterly wind to Upper Michigan, interacting with the warm waters of Lake Superior to generate lake effect clouds over the U.P. overnight and into Tuesday morning -- areas of drizzle possible in the NE wind belts near the Lake Superior shores. Drier air aloft will eventually filter in for gradual clearing Tuesday, but temperatures will remain seasonably cool.

A warm air ridge of high pressure moves into the U.P. by midweek and temperatures will trend above seasonal for much of the week.

Rain chances are minimal over the western counties Wednesday afternoon as the ridge continues to enforce dry air aloft. Few to widely-scattered rain chances occur Thursday and Friday as the ridge slowly progress east of the region.

Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween weekend in the wake of a front approaching from the Canadian Prairies -- mixed rain and snow possible especially in the NW wind belts on Monday, November 1st.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy drizzle in the NE wind belts, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; seasonably cool with northeast-to-east winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 40s-50 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the SE wind belts near Lake Michigan and a chance of rain showers west in the evening; warmer and becoming breezy in the afternoon with south winds gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widely scattered showers; warm

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers then diminishing in the afternoon from west to east; warm

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 50

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; cool

>Highs: 40

