Advertisement

Seasonal conditions before warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light lake effect rain showers will continue on and off through tomorrow along the northeast wind belts. It will be a bit breezy with wind speeds near 20mph. Otherwise, conditions remain seasonal until Wednesday when an upper-level ridge moves over the Great Lakes bringing warmer air. Temperatures will then trend into the 50s. Our next front comes on Thursday into Friday with scattered showers for mainly the western counties.

Today: Partly cloudy with light rain showers north

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 40s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles north

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Clouds increasing, few showers west during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Scattered showers west early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire
Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools

Latest News

Overnight temperatures in the 20s-40 (coldest interior) with a chance of showers in the NW wind...
Steady north wind continues to drive chilly temps, mixed rain & snow to the U.P. this weekend
mix possible
A wet and chilly pattern ahead
Scattered lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts overall Friday, mixed with snow in the...
“They’re here”: Autumn snowflakes in the highlands Friday morning then lake effect rain chances in the daytime
morning rain
Pattern to bring first snowflakes of the season