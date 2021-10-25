Seasonal conditions before warm up

Light lake effect rain showers will continue on and off through tomorrow along the northeast wind belts. It will be a bit breezy with wind speeds near 20mph. Otherwise, conditions remain seasonal until Wednesday when an upper-level ridge moves over the Great Lakes bringing warmer air. Temperatures will then trend into the 50s. Our next front comes on Thursday into Friday with scattered showers for mainly the western counties.

Today: Partly cloudy with light rain showers north

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 40s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles north

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Clouds increasing, few showers west during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Scattered showers west early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.