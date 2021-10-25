Ryan Report - October 24, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with the John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association.

In the first three parts, the pair discuss the supply chain issues throughout the country, and especially here in Michigan. They also talk about manufacturing and infrastructure overall. In Part 4, Ryan shares his “The Ballad of the LS&I.”

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.