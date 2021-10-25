Advertisement

Ryan Report - October 24, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sits down with the John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association.
By Don Ryan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with the John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association.

In the first three parts, the pair discuss the supply chain issues throughout the country, and especially here in Michigan. They also talk about manufacturing and infrastructure overall. In Part 4, Ryan shares his “The Ballad of the LS&I.”

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire
Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan on the Oct. 24, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - October 24, 2021 - Part 4
John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association, on the Oct. 24, 2021...
The Ryan Report - October 24, 2021 - Part 3
John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association, joins TV6's Don Ryan...
The Ryan Report - October 24, 2021 - Part 2
John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association, joins TV6's Don Ryan...
The Ryan Report - October 24, 2021 - Part 1