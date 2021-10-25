NMU women’s soccer fights adversity to draw at Parkside

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (7-7, 5-5 GLIAC) went down a player early but still managed to bring home a 1-1 tie against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in a Sunday Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) tilt.

FIRST HALF The ‘Cats faced adversity in the first half with a red card being given to Caroline Halonen in the second minute. The card forced NMU to play with one fewer player for the duration of the match. Brooke Pietila led in shots for the Wildcats in the first half with three total. Two of those shots came on goal for the midfielder. NMU led in shots in the first half 7-2 and in shots on target 3-1. The shot on target for the Rangers was the only one allowed by the Wildcats. The visiting team also led in possession in the half with a mark of 56-percent. Parkside snuck a goal in at 2:39 and the score held at 1-0 going into the half.

SECOND HALF Despite the odds not being in the ‘Cats favor, the team still found a way to get on the board late in the match. Brooke Pietila was able to net a goal for NMU in the 83rd minute even with the Wildcats being down a player. The goal tied the match 1-1 with a little over seven minutes left in regulation and eventually forced overtime.

OVERTIMES No shots were taken by either team in the first overtime. In the second overtime, it was the ‘Cats who took all of the chances. Both Gwen Kiilunen and Isabelle Brusilow took shots on goal but they were saved by the opposing keeper.

STAT LEADERS Pietila had the Wildcats’ goal and also led the team in shots (8) and shots on goal (4). Isabelle Brusilow was next for NMU in total shots with three. Rachael Erste was second in shots on goal for the visiting team with two to her name. The Wildcat defense held stout despite the numbers advantage for the Rangers and only allowed one goal and one shot on goal. NMU outshot Parkside 17-3 overall and 8-1 in shots on goal. The ‘Cats also led in corners with a 8-3 margin. Possession also went in favor of the Wildcat team as they had control of the ball for 54-percent of the match.

UP NEXT NMU women’s soccer takes on Saginaw Valley State University for the second time this season on Friday. Action from the NMU Soccer Field is slated to begin at noon. The ‘Cats won the earlier matchup against the Cardinals 2-1.

