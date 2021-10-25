NMU faculty union members confirm they are not on strike

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Northern Michigan University faculty are not on strike, multiple faculty union members confirmed Monday evening.

Members of the NMU-AAUP have been working without a contract since June 30. Rumors of a strike came after several professors abruptly canceled classes Monday.

Multiple students said their classes were called off for one day.

NMU freshman Abigail Steers was concerned about the impact missing class would have on their progress.

“It’s kind of a challenging class, a statistics class. So, I hope we don’t get behind because exams are coming up,” she said.

Sophomore Kate Gunville, a political science and communications major, said that the ongoing negotiation has not gone unnoticed by students on campus.

“It does cause some tension around campus because no one really knows what to do. I think the students just don’t know the right answer for this, but I’m happy the teachers are doing what they feel is right.”

NMU Administration and the NMU-AAUP had no comment Monday. The faculty contract negotiation process continues.

Meanwhile, NMU students have organized a solidarity march Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. in support of faculty. The march is led by a student organization called “Students Supporting Professors.”

Jaxon Andres, co-founder and co-president of the organization, said that the group will march from the Woods Residence Hall on campus, across the Academic Mall, and to the entrance of the Northern Center, where they will attend the University Forum planned for 4:30 p.m.

