MTU and community offer local hiring

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech and other local companies are looking for local workers to fill open positions fast.

Employers set up tables in the Memorial Union Building Ballroom at Michigan Tech.

All of the businesses in attendance are local and want to hire students now.

“We’re having a career day here to help ourselves,” said MTU HR Generalist Megan Goke. “And local employers in the area fill some of the jobs that we’re having trouble filling lately.”

Many jobs are available on campus right now and in the community, including janitorial, food and office work.

If any students are considering nursing for a change, GreenTree of Hubbell has a special offer for them too.

“We’re letting them train on the floor, they’re getting used to working with our residents, they’re getting used to working with the rest of the staff on varied shifts,” said GreenTree of Hubbell Director of Marketing and Staffing Derek Parkinen. “Then we’re putting them through school at the Gogebic Community College.”

Software Engineering Student Henry Whitmore says MTU career fairs are great options for his fellow Huskies.

“I think we provide a really good resource for internships and co-ops,” said Whitmore. “I know a lot of companies come here, I know our career fair is one of the best.”

Michigan Tech offers many career fairs and events for its students. Even if some of the local hiring opportunities aren’t what students want to do for life. There’s always a chance it could lead to greater things through advancement and networking.

“Any experience even if it’s not the type of career that you necessarily want to end in,” said Goke. “Is good experience to start in, to get your foot in the door and really get yourself going on that career track.”

Some of the employment opportunities can be found at Michigan Tech, UP Health System, Rodeo and GreenTree of Hubbell.

