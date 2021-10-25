MTU alumnus converts bus into sustainable home

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU Alumnus Ryan Thompson returned to campus on Monday to show off his latest project – a sustainable set of wheels.

Thompson graduated Michigan Tech in 2019 and bought a bluebird bus shortly after.

He converted the 40-foot bus into a tiny home.

It has 225 square feet of sustainable living and features a log cabin/cozy feel.

The project sparked interest with the MTU Humanities Department, as well as the MTU student organization Students for Sustainability.

The three set up a public bus conversion tour on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

“It is off-grid capable,” said Thompson. “So up top there are solar panels so I can generate all the power I need from the sun.”

“I’ve got 100 gallons of fresh water on board, as composting toilet, so it’s really a way to show another sustainable lifestyle as opposed to a traditional brick and mortar house,” concluded Thompson.

If you want to keep up with Thompson’s adventures in the bus, you can follow him on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram or YouTube with the handle @SeekingDiscovery.

