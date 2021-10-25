Men’s soccer sweeps regular-season matchups with Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (3-8-3, 3-6-2 GLIAC) earned their second win of the season over Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) foe Purdue University Northwest in a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon.

GOAL ‘CATS The first half brought the only goal of the game and it was for the Wildcats. Cian Tunney got control of the ball about a yard out from the top left corner of the box with 32 minutes left in the first half. A long pass from Tunney found Noah Eklund on the other side of the field. He beat a PNW defender outside of the box and drove towards the goal. He beat another defender while running parallel to the end line and kicked the ball past the Pride keeper and into the net in the 12th minute. It was the first career goal for the freshman. The goal had NMU up 1-0 going into the half.

SOLID DEFENSE The Wildcats lost a player to a red card at the 31st minute of the first half but it did not hamper the team. NMU was able to hold the opposition scoreless in both halves with most of that time seeing the Wildcats have one fewer man on the field. The ‘Cats third shutout of the season secured the 1-0 win on the road.

STAT LEADERS Four Wildcats took shots in the match with Kaffie Kurz, Noah Eklund, Maxime Doutre, and Quinn Putt each getting one attempt off. Eklund scored the goal for NMU and was one of two ‘Cats to have shots on goal. Kurz was the other Wildcat to have a shot on target. Cian Tunney had the assist on the lone goal. It was Alex Weaver who manned the net for NMU in the match. He saved all seven shots he faced in his 90 minutes as the Wildcat goalkeeper.

WILDCAT TALK The win was a good way to finish the weekend,” said head coach David Poggi. “It started off with a disappointment on Friday but ended with a win on Sunday.” “I thought we took good chances in the first half and looked dangerous. Noah Eklund gave us a great goal with a good assist from Cian Tunney,” added Poggi. “It was all we needed.” “This stage of the season we take it one match at a time. We want to finish the regular season strong in order to get our best opportunity for the postseason.” “It was difficult getting a red card with it forcing us to play differently. I am proud of how the team responded to being a man down for so long. It took a real commitment and great execution. They did it to perfection,” concluded the head coach.

UP NEXT Two matches at the NMU Soccer Field await the men’s soccer team. The Wildcats host St. Cloud State University on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Upper Iowa University on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.