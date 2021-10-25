Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) -A prominent Michigan tourist destination has rebounded from a slow, 2020 season.

Mackinac Island saw a massive increase in visitors this year after people started traveling again.

Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, says the rise in tourism came after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite a labor shortage, area establishments have reported extremely high tourist numbers in 2021.

“When you talk to people in every line of business, whether it’s lodging, or restaurants, or retail, or fudge stores, we had a lot of records set this year and everyone, to a person, is saying it’s been a very successful season,” Hygh said.

If you plan on visiting Mackinac Island next year, you may want to act quickly.

According to Hygh, lodging reservations for the 2022 season are already filling up.

For more information on where to stay and what to do on the island, visit their official website.

