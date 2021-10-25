Advertisement

Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season

This follows its 2020 pandemic year during which few traveled.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) -A prominent Michigan tourist destination has rebounded from a slow, 2020 season.

Mackinac Island saw a massive increase in visitors this year after people started traveling again.

Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, says the rise in tourism came after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite a labor shortage, area establishments have reported extremely high tourist numbers in 2021.

“When you talk to people in every line of business, whether it’s lodging, or restaurants, or retail, or fudge stores, we had a lot of records set this year and everyone, to a person, is saying it’s been a very successful season,” Hygh said.

If you plan on visiting Mackinac Island next year, you may want to act quickly.

According to Hygh, lodging reservations for the 2022 season are already filling up.

For more information on where to stay and what to do on the island, visit their official website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire
Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools

Latest News

Sign outside of Getz's Department Store
Getz’s Department Store struggles amidst global supply chain crisis
Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season
Mackinac Island sees boom in tourism for 2021 season
Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer
Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU faculty union members confirm they are not on strike