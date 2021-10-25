Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One littering incident next to a river in Iron County has led to one arrest so far. Couches, a stroller, and boxes of home garbage were just a few items dumped alongside an ORV trail in Iron River last week.

The Iron River Police Department was alerted to a large dump of trash alongside the river on October 19.

“When I’d say a ‘good chunk,’ it could fit in the back of a pick-up truck, or more. They had to drive right down the beautiful ORV trail and dump it right along the river here,” said Curt Harrington, Iron River Interim Chief of Police.

Harrington says two people have been identified based on the contents of the garbage. One woman was arrested and issued a misdemeanor citation and the other man will be issued a citation shortly. Harrington says littering damages more than just the ecosystem.

“We have tourists that come through here on a regular basis, and snowmobiles and four wheelers,” Harrington said. “They’re enjoying nature, and that’s what we should all be doing. The litter, not okay.”

Harrington says the city provides its citizens ample chance to dispose of garbage.

“The City of Iron River does two city-wide clean-ups, one in the spring and one in the fall. The city pays approximately $5,000 for each one of those clean-ups.”

The fall clean-up date has already passed, but Harrington says there is a landfill nearby, and the fee to dump is cheaper than the $500 citation fine.

“There is a landfill on Highway 2, just east of town. They do have to pay a small fee to dump their garbage there, but it sure is better than dumping on this ORV trail or anywhere,” Harrington said.

The department says anyone with information about litter in town is encouraged to call them at 906-265-4321. You can view the original Facebook post from the Iron River Police Department here.

