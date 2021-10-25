Huskies women’s soccer bounces back with 1-0 victory over #9 Ferris State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team got a second half goal from Grace Shaw, and held on to beat the #9 nationally ranked Ferris State Bulldogs 1-0 on Sunday (Oct. 24). The Huskies handed the Bulldogs their first GLIAC loss of the season. The Black and Gold improved to 7-4 in the conference and 10-5 overall.

“It was a huge win,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “To grind it out like that and get a result against a top ten team in the country is huge. Our student-athletes are finally seeing the hard work and commitment pay off and that is important for us.”

The Black and Gold started the game off in the offensive zone often, putting some pressure on the Bulldogs throughout the first 15 minutes of play. Grace Verhage of the Bulldogs would have a couple of chances in the 17th and 19th minute, but Tech goalkeeper Erika Gabriel made a series of nice saves. Each team managed two shots on goal in the first half, but the score remained 0-0 at the half.

The Huskies would get the game’s only tally off the foot of Grace Shaw, as she headed in a corner kick from Stephanie Yeager in the 61st minute. It was Shaw’s ninth goal this season, her sixth game-winner, and the 26th goal of her career.

“Our captains are leading the way and they carry out our message to their teammates,” Ozturk said. “It is important for them to lead by example and I am extremely proud of Grace and Stephanie.”

After the Huskies took the goal advantage, the Bulldogs would bring the offensive pressure. The opposition managed 11 shots in the second half and held a 17-10 edge in that department for the game. The Bulldogs had five shots on goal, all of which were stopped by Erika Gabriel.

“Erika was locked in and she was able to execute perfectly,” Ozturk said. “She had great reaction saves and had great communication and organization down the stretch for our team.”

Erika Gabriel posted her fifth shutout this season and now leads all GLIAC goalkeepers in goals allowed (2) and save percentage (.895).

The Huskies will have one game the coming weekend as they host Saginaw Valley State on Sunday (Oct. 31). The Cardinals are 5-2-1 in the GLIAC this season and defeated Tech 3-0 on Sept. 26. The Huskies will honor their seniors prior to the start of the game.

