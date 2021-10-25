Advertisement

Getz’s Department Store struggles amidst global supply chain crisis

The retailer’s inventory is currently at a record low.
Sign outside of Getz's Department Store
(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Getz’s Department Store is having a hard time meeting demand this fall.

“It’s actually been very, very busy,” Todd Keough, manager at Getz’s Department Store, said.

“It’s just, you know, we do get more customers asking, ‘Hey, do you have this size? Do you have this size? Why don’t you have this size?’”

Every garment has many sizes that are out of stock.

Winter clothing inventory is far below normal.

According to Keough, only 40 percent of children’s footwear is in stock compared to normal, with similar percentages for mens’ and womens’ footwear.

“I’m very low on winter jackets, that’s one thing, and as customers will see there are boots you look at in stock we have one pair so far,” Keough said.

Similar to other U.P. businesses, Getz’s lack of gear is caused by the global supply chain crisis.

This has significantly delayed its clothing shipments.

“We are definitely experiencing major delays, product shortages,” Keough said.

Just one month before Thanksgiving, Getz’s is struggling to prepare for holiday shopping.

“It’s very tough to plan what your advertising for when you don’t know when the goods are coming.”

Many brands have not even arrived in store yet this season.

“Tomorrow is my first shipment of, actually, North Face in the whole store,” Keough said.

“We haven’t received any goods yet, the stuff has been delayed that much.”

Keough believes the shortage will continue for another year and a half at least.

“From what I was told when I wrote my orders for Spring of next season, it’s going to be the same thing.”

Keough tells customers to purchase their winterwear sooner, rather than later before it runs out.

