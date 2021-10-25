Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County family is battling childhood cancer in a six-year-old boy and now, the community is stepping up to help.

On October 8, the Sorensen family received news they say was tough to grasp.

“The doctor came in and he said that he does have pre-B leukemia,” said Lindsey Sorensen, Miles’ mom.

Miles is a first-grader at St. Paul Catholic Academy in Menominee. His parents describe him as a loving and strong little boy.

“He’s brave. He’s the bravest six-year-old I’ve ever met, and I love him so much,” said Sorensen.

The Sorensens say they noticed something wasn’t right with Miles and after testing, thought it was a blood clot.

“We were in and out of the local emergency rooms about five times. We just kept getting abnormal labs back and he just was having a hard time breathing,” said Sorensen.

Doctors told the Sorensens the first 29 days are most important. So, Miles is in chemotherapy every Friday.

“Day 29 is going to mean a lot to us. That’s going to be the day that we can find out if the chemotherapy is working well with his bone marrow, with his blood and just making sure it’s killing everything, all the bad cells off,” said Sorensen.

The community responded by starting a GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000.

Then another family started an auction for tickets to the Michigan versus Michigan State game this weekend to help raise more money.

“It includes two tickets, air transportation from Menominee and back and two nights stay at a hotel in the area,” said Dr. Mike Karkkainen.

The auction closes this Wednesday at 6 p.m. central and all money raised will go directly to the Sorensen family.

“This doesn’t just end after the auction. This is going to go on quite a while for him. This doesn’t just stop when we’re done,” said Dr. Karkkainen.

The goal is to help ease some of the medical and nonmedical expenses to take a burden off the Sorensens.

To place a bid in the auction, click here. Or click here to visit the GoFundMe.

