Folklife Awards nomination deadline coming soon

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you know someone or a group who preserves our Upper Michigan culture? Because your chance to recognize them is now.

The deadline for submissions for the annual Folklife Award are at the end of this month. The Folklife Awards recognize people or groups who have made a difference in the creation or preservation of the folklife of the U.P. That includes things like music, dance, storytelling, crafts and food.

“By highlighting these people what we’re doing is bringing public attention to the work that they do which I think is important for helping preserve these traditions and I think it’s about encouraging people to continue to preserve these things and honoring them for the work they do,” said Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center Director, Dan Truckey.

Again that deadline is October 31. The Folklife Awards are being scheduled for sometime in November. The online nomination form can be found by clicking here.

