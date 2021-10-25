Drifa Brewing Company hosts Pints & Pumpkins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, a Marquette pub served up beer with a side of pumpkin carving.

Drifa Brewing Company hosted their third annual Pints & Pumpkins.

Families were invited to carve pumpkins and eat courtesy of Island Food Truck.

Children were given root beer, and adults received a pint of beer with their ticket.

“We tapped a special beer for today, it’s a pumpkin rye pale ale, its actually one of our cooperative brews, so it was brewed in collaboration with one of our members,” Kristin Stone, Taproom Manager, Drifa Brewing Company, said.

The Spooky Bike Rye’d pale ale is available at Drifa now while supplies last.

