Advertisement

Drifa Brewing Company hosts Pints & Pumpkins

The cooperative pub brought the community together for Fall fun before the season ends.
Drifa Brewing Company sign
Drifa Brewing Company sign(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, a Marquette pub served up beer with a side of pumpkin carving.

Drifa Brewing Company hosted their third annual Pints & Pumpkins.

Families were invited to carve pumpkins and eat courtesy of Island Food Truck.

Children were given root beer, and adults received a pint of beer with their ticket.

“We tapped a special beer for today, it’s a pumpkin rye pale ale, its actually one of our cooperative brews, so it was brewed in collaboration with one of our members,” Kristin Stone, Taproom Manager, Drifa Brewing Company, said.

The Spooky Bike Rye’d pale ale is available at Drifa now while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
Crash Graphic
Houghton Police Department investigating personal injury crash

Latest News

Sign at Presque Isle Park
Moosewood Nature Center hosts Presque Isle cleanup
Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
Michiganders toss out unused and old pills and tablets as a way to raise awareness of addiction...
Michiganders do their part for 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day