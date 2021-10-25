Beef-A-Roo in Iron County closes after 40 years

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After 40 years, the Beef-A-Roo in Iron River closed over the weekend. The Iron River location opened in May of 1981 and has always been a family business.

The family is retiring and says there was no one to take over the store. The property has been on sale for several years, and the owners finally sold it. The owner says the last two years have been the most successful, and the business has been rewarding.

“It’s taken care of all of us, and we’ve been very successful. We’ve had good lives. We’re worked hard, but we’ve been able to do what we like to do, and we’ve enjoyed our working years,” said Ron Frailing, Beef-A-Roo Co-Owner.

The store is currently selling products before leaving for good tomorrow. Beef-A-Roo’s replacement has not been announced yet.

