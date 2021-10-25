Advertisement

Beef-A-Roo in Iron County closes after 40 years

The owners are retiring, and have finally sold the building after searching for a couple of years
The last day of operation was Friday, and the store will be vacated by Tuesday
The last day of operation was Friday, and the store will be vacated by Tuesday(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After 40 years, the Beef-A-Roo in Iron River closed over the weekend. The Iron River location opened in May of 1981 and has always been a family business.

The family is retiring and says there was no one to take over the store. The property has been on sale for several years, and the owners finally sold it. The owner says the last two years have been the most successful, and the business has been rewarding.

“It’s taken care of all of us, and we’ve been very successful. We’ve had good lives. We’re worked hard, but we’ve been able to do what we like to do, and we’ve enjoyed our working years,” said Ron Frailing, Beef-A-Roo Co-Owner.

The store is currently selling products before leaving for good tomorrow. Beef-A-Roo’s replacement has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Iron Mountain home
Iron Mountain home destroyed in fire
Police Lights
Stolen Jeep found in Calumet; investigation underway
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Deputies find overdue Houghton County hunter in good health
Over 100 people, including State Senator Ed McBroom say their final goodbyes to the former...
Funeral service for former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek held in Iron Mountain
FILE. Escanaba Area High School sign.
UPDATE: Escanaba man arrested for threat made towards schools

Latest News

Ryan Thompson created the bus after his post-grad plans at Disney didn't work out in Florida....
MTU alumnus converts bus into sustainable home
A male Kirtland's warbler is shown singing while perched.
Kirtland’s warbler census shows once-endangered songbird continues to thrive
Miles, a six-year-old from Menominee.
Football ticket auction to support family facing childhood cancer
The trash was dumped along a ORV trail in Iron River
Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest