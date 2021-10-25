Advertisement

Adam Carpenter performs newest single U.P. Life

The song highlights life in the Upper Peninsula
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Carpenter stopped by the TV6 Morning News set this morning and chatted with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about his bands latest single. Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand band started a year and a half ago.

U.P. Life is available on all music platforms including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple.

The band is hosting a release party at the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette on December 4th.

